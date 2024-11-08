Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.70, but opened at $14.71. Xponential Fitness shares last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 132,471 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XPOF shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Xponential Fitness Stock Up 20.9 %

Insider Activity at Xponential Fitness

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $739.41 million, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Xponential Fitness news, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 26,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $325,693.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,205.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Xponential Fitness news, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 26,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $325,693.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,205.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Sarah Luna sold 14,400 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $199,440.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 290,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,613.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 13.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 48,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

