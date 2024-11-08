XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and traded as high as $8.25. XBiotech shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 114,193 shares traded.
XBiotech Stock Down 10.8 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99.
XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter.
XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.
