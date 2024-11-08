XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and traded as high as $8.25. XBiotech shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 114,193 shares traded.

XBiotech Stock Down 10.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99.

Get XBiotech alerts:

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XBiotech

XBiotech Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XBIT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in XBiotech by 2,568.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 19,341 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XBiotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 49,863 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of XBiotech by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in XBiotech by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.