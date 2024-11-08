Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Worley Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

Worley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Worley’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Worley Company Profile

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

