WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. WK Kellogg had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 42.12%. The business had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. WK Kellogg updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
WK Kellogg Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KLG traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.05. 1,507,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,855. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.83. WK Kellogg has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $24.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.21.
WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on KLG
About WK Kellogg
WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WK Kellogg
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.