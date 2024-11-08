WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2024

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLGGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. WK Kellogg had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 42.12%. The business had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. WK Kellogg updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

WK Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KLG traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.05. 1,507,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,855. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.83. WK Kellogg has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $24.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.21.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on KLG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on KLG

About WK Kellogg

(Get Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Further Reading

Earnings History for WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG)

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.