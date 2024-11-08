WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. WK Kellogg had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 42.12%. The business had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. WK Kellogg updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE KLG traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.05. 1,507,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,855. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.83. WK Kellogg has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $24.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on KLG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

