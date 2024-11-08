WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Trading 2% Higher – Here’s Why

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Free Report) shares rose 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.15 and last traded at $38.12. Approximately 54,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 61,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.36.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 2.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.93. The company has a market capitalization of $625.17 million, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNL. United Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1,647.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 101,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 95,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 149.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 99,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 59,627 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

