Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $847,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,972 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $186.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.29. The company has a market cap of $516.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $186.67.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Melius Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.52.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

