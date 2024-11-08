Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,916,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,008.41.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $797.58 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $561.65 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $757.16 billion, a PE ratio of 86.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $901.75 and a 200-day moving average of $867.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

