Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,366 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 43.8% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 122,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,125,000 after buying an additional 37,395 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,584,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 698.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 74,609 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 65,259 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 665,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,302,000 after acquiring an additional 145,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,537,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $96,696,000 after acquiring an additional 151,901 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $57.11 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.51%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

