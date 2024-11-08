Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Trading Down 10.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) fell 10.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $205.68 and last traded at $208.00. 36,392 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 20,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.63.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.09%.

In related news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $126,023.79. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 96,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,254,854.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $126,023.79. Following the sale, the president now owns 96,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,254,854.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 6,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $716,241.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 942,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,077,684. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,010,894 in the last 90 days. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 39.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

