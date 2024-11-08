Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Wheaton Precious Metals has raised its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

Shares of WPM traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.89. 2,440,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,140. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $68.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.48.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.54 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WPM shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017.

