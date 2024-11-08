What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for ChromaDex Q2 Earnings?

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ChromaDex in a report released on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ChromaDex’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for ChromaDex’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. ChromaDex had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

CDXC has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

ChromaDex Stock Performance

ChromaDex stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08. The company has a market cap of $517.09 million, a PE ratio of 677.68 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31.

Insider Transactions at ChromaDex

In other ChromaDex news, Director Kristin Patrick sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $82,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ChromaDex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

