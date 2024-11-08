Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Invests $68,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,186 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.0 %

QCOM opened at $172.91 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.15 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $192.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.25. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.16.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

