WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WCC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WESCO International from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WESCO International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Baird R W raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

WESCO International Stock Performance

WCC opened at $207.78 on Friday. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $132.37 and a 12-month high of $213.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.90 and a 200-day moving average of $168.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 13.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 5,819 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.56, for a total value of $998,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,806.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,377,990. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 5,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.56, for a total value of $998,307.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,632,806.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in WESCO International by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in WESCO International by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 63,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after acquiring an additional 25,864 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 1st quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in WESCO International by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

(Get Free Report

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

