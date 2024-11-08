WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, CIBC Analyst Says

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELLGet Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Ventum Financial dropped their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.00.

WELL Health Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TSE WELL traded up C$0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting C$5.29. 3,064,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,614. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.57, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.20. WELL Health Technologies has a 1 year low of C$3.41 and a 1 year high of C$5.33.

About WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

