WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, CIBC Analyst Says

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.76% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Ventum Financial dropped their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on WELL Health Technologies
WELL Health Technologies Price Performance
About WELL Health Technologies
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WELL Health Technologies
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.