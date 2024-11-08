Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/7/2024 – Sarepta Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $152.00.

11/7/2024 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $193.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $179.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $148.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $182.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Sarepta Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2024 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $181.00 to $182.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2024 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $181.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2024 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $173.00 to $188.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $120.42 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.85 and a 52 week high of $173.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.77. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 37,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,955,684.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 284,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,003,749.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 37,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,003,749.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,817,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $623,676,000 after purchasing an additional 76,032 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,630,000 after buying an additional 1,243,427 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 644,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,858,000 after buying an additional 37,940 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 579,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,040,000 after buying an additional 120,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 431,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,935,000 after acquiring an additional 101,253 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.