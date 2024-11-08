Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday,RTT News reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $24.00. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.87% from the company’s previous close.

YOU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

NYSE:YOU traded down $9.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.53. 10,142,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,373. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.67. Clear Secure has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $38.88.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Clear Secure will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 227,021 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $7,049,002.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clear Secure news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,901.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 227,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $7,049,002.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,164,935 shares of company stock valued at $36,623,387. Company insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YOU. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 2.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in Clear Secure by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

