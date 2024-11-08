Wedbush Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Stock

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE TPX traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.15. 132,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,080. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 135.46% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 750.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 35.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 80.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.