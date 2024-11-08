Wedbush Forecasts Higher Earnings for Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLTR has been the subject of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PLTR opened at $55.87 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $125.12 billion, a PE ratio of 279.35 and a beta of 2.70.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 47.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $604,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 612,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,507,061.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $604,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 612,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,507,061.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $247,635,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,967,157.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,482,878 shares of company stock worth $1,044,202,496 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.