Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Director Sells $67,512.36 in Stock

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) Director Stephen J. Schmidt sold 4,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $67,512.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,051.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Waterstone Financial Stock Performance

WSBF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $15.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,941. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $303.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.72.

Waterstone Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Institutional Trading of Waterstone Financial

About Waterstone Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,018,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 171,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,780 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,978 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 74,068 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

