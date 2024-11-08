Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Given Outperform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WRBY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upgraded Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Warby Parker from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

Warby Parker Price Performance

Shares of WRBY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.69. 1,548,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,004. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -49.79 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50. Warby Parker has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $19.93.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.89 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Warby Parker will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 6,763 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $94,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,083.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,138.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 6,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $94,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,083.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,901. Company insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Warby Parker by 610.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 78,702 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 302.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 36,245 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,477,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,672 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 61,004 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

