Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 110,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 151,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 391,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $36.08 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

