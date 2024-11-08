Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $263,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:VLUE opened at $112.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.