Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 15,239 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,302 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Point Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,535 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $186.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.29. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $186.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

