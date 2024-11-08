Vista Capital Partners Inc. Purchases New Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 740 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $362.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.50.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $321.91 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.52 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $323.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 115.24%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

