VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:USVM)

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVMGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0243 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

USVM traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.10. 11,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,462. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.10 and its 200 day moving average is $80.89. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $62.57 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.11.

About VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

