VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Price Performance
Shares of CSA stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.21. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a one year low of $56.72 and a one year high of $78.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 million, a P/E ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 1.11.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile
