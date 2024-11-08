VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:CSF)

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0165 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CSF traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $57.89. 12,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,942. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $58.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.10. The company has a market cap of $46.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.