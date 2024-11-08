VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:CSF)

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0165 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:CSF traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $57.89. 12,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,942. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $58.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.10. The company has a market cap of $46.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
