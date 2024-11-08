VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on November 8th

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0154 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ CIL opened at $44.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.43. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

Get VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.