VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on November 8th

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0154 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.
VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ CIL opened at $44.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.43. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $46.10.
VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
