VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:HEJD)

VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF (NASDAQ:HEJD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0423 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:HEJD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.35. 67 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,300. VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04.

