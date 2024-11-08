VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.28. 408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,872. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $22.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28.
About VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF
- Trading Halts Explained
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.