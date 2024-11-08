VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.28. 408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,872. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $22.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28.

About VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

