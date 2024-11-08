Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $115.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Veracyte updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Veracyte Stock Performance

VCYT traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.34. 1,934,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,964. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -51.92 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Activity at Veracyte

In other Veracyte news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 20,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $658,715.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,844.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 20,457 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $658,715.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,844.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Leite sold 5,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $163,164.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,461.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,141 shares of company stock worth $1,035,116. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Veracyte from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

