Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.00.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSE VEEV traded up $12.70 on Friday, hitting $236.09. 1,535,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,304. The company has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.48 and a 200-day moving average of $199.34. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $162.72 and a 12 month high of $240.68.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 31,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 410.8% in the first quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 84,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,643,000 after acquiring an additional 68,185 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.