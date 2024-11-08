Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.31% from the company’s current price.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.13.

Veeva Systems stock traded up $13.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,827. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $162.72 and a 52-week high of $240.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.21 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Veeva Systems by 23.3% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

