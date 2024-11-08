Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27,056.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,623,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,722 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 354.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 674,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,068,000 after buying an additional 526,226 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,968,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,196,000 after acquiring an additional 346,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,042,000 after buying an additional 322,291 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.43. The company had a trading volume of 144,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,239. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.11 and its 200 day moving average is $226.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $180.92 and a twelve month high of $252.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

