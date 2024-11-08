Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $27,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.42. 275,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,019. The company has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.92 and a fifty-two week high of $252.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

