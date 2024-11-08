Valliance Asset Management Ltd Makes New $4.92 Million Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Valliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,922,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 6.0% of Valliance Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $149.82 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.88 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $243.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.97, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.71.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

