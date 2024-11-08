UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) vs. Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) Critical Contrast

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) and UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UroGen Pharma has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Virpax Pharmaceuticals and UroGen Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virpax Pharmaceuticals N/A -1,554.34% -242.73% UroGen Pharma -129.11% N/A -52.39%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virpax Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00 UroGen Pharma 0 0 4 1 3.20

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Virpax Pharmaceuticals and UroGen Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 329.92%. UroGen Pharma has a consensus price target of $48.38, suggesting a potential upside of 302.79%. Given Virpax Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Virpax Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than UroGen Pharma.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Virpax Pharmaceuticals and UroGen Pharma”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virpax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$15.19 million N/A N/A UroGen Pharma $82.71 million 3.41 -$102.24 million ($3.15) -3.81

Virpax Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UroGen Pharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.2% of Virpax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of UroGen Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Virpax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of UroGen Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UroGen Pharma beats Virpax Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain. The company's preclinical stage product candidates also comprise AnQlar, an anti-viral barrier to prevent or reduce the risk or the intensity of viral infections in humans, including influenza and SARS-CoV-2; and NobrXiol, an investigational formulation to be delivered via the nasal route to enhance cannabidiol transport to the brain. Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

About UroGen Pharma

(Get Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution. The company's lead product candidate is UGN-102 for the treatment of several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer and low-grade intermediate risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). It is also developing UGN-301 for the treatment of high-grade NMIBC. The company has license agreement with Agenus Inc. to develop, make, use, sell, import, and commercialize products of Agenus for the treatment of cancers of the urinary tract via intravesical delivery; strategic research collaboration agreement with MD Anderson focusing on the sequential use of UGN-201 and UGN-301 for the treatment of NMIBC; and licensing and supply agreement with medac Gesellschaft für klinische Spezialpräparate m.b.H. to develop UGN-103 in low-grade intermediate risk NMIBC and UGN-104 in low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

