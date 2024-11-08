Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Urban Edge Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 42.8% annually over the last three years. Urban Edge Properties has a payout ratio of 170.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UE opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $112.26 million for the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 59.23% and a return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

UE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Urban Edge Properties

About Urban Edge Properties

(Get Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.