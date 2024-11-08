Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $25.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Universal Technical Institute traded as high as $19.86 and last traded at $19.79, with a volume of 80714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

In other news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $1,192,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,845.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 6,256.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter valued at $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1,526.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 95,120.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 54.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $177.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

