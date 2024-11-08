Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:UVE)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.

Universal Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Insurance to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance Price Performance

NYSE:UVE traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $21.46. 147,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,573. The firm has a market cap of $606.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.84. Universal Insurance has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $23.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.30. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $387.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Universal Insurance

Insider Activity at Universal Insurance

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Jon Springer sold 35,173 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $722,101.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 473,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,146.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,082,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,318,427.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Springer sold 35,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $722,101.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 473,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,146.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,702. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.