United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $545.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.47 million. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 92.07% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance

PRKS stock traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $56.77. The company had a trading volume of 855,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,520. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average is $51.70. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 2.00. United Parks & Resorts has a 1 year low of $44.72 and a 1 year high of $60.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie reduced their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United Parks & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parks & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 23,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,261,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,411.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 23,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,261,930.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,411.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yoshikazu Maruyama sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $650,108.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,223.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,984. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

