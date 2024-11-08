Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s current price.

UAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.53.

NYSE UAA traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. 8,143,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,169,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.66. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Under Armour by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 164,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 386.0% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 100,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 79,646 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1,334.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 181,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 168,953 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3,262.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 32,326 shares during the period. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

