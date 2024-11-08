UBS Group Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $83.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FTNT. DZ Bank raised Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.57.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Up 8.1 %

FTNT traded up $6.76 on Friday, reaching $90.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,232,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $49.63 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.93. The company has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $1,908,610.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,915,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,692,751.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,538 shares of company stock worth $5,403,559. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 73.3% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.