U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $108.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on USPH. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

NYSE:USPH traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.54. The stock had a trading volume of 65,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,319. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $76.18 and a one year high of $113.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.70, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.43 and a 200 day moving average of $91.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $167.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.23%.

In other news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.09 per share, for a total transaction of $172,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,445.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $142,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,635. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.09 per share, for a total transaction of $172,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,445.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2,808.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,291.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $51,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

