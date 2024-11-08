Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CAO Robert F. Werner Sells 1,448 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CAO Robert F. Werner sold 1,448 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $64,580.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,652. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWST traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.40. 638,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,083. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $60.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 63.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWST

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.