Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TPC. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TPC

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPC traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.24. The company had a trading volume of 831,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 1.50. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $34.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.14). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 3.9% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,052,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,602,000 after purchasing an additional 152,779 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,399,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,263,000 after purchasing an additional 198,348 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,333,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,739,000 after purchasing an additional 25,246 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 59.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 759,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 284,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the second quarter worth about $12,362,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

(Get Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.