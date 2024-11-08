Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $105.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.71 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 36.11%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.
Turning Point Brands Trading Up 4.3 %
TPB stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.71. 103,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.24. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.63.
Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 11.57%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Gregory H.A. Baxter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,764.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Turning Point Brands Company Profile
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.
