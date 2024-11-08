Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Turning Point Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years. Turning Point Brands has a payout ratio of 9.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Turning Point Brands to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

TPB opened at $49.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.42 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average of $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

In other Turning Point Brands news, Director Gregory H.A. Baxter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,764.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Turning Point Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Turning Point Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

