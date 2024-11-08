Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $73.67 million during the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 40.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:TFPM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 220,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,358. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average of $16.24. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of -0.16.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -84.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TFPM. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on TFPM

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.