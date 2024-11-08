Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the travel company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.48. 1,082,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,198. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $28.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 67.22, a PEG ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.76 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,900 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,700 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Tripadvisor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 94,621 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,423 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

